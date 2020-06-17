In the first photo, Lizzie is seen with a mighty big frown on her face as an unaware man in a top hat and sunglasses puffs on his cigar, allowing smoke to float all the way into the sovereign's precious air space. Getty

In the second photo, the Queen of England seemingly goes to the effort of peering around the pillar to stare down the smoker in a (presumably) successful attempt at encouraging the gentlemen to cease and desist immediately.

Her Majesty is a big fan of the annual gathering, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has been forced to miss out on this year's soiree for the first time in her 68-year reign.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Queen shared a lengthy message, in which she gave thanks to the event's organisers, while encouraging fans to enjoy this year’s virtual races.

"I send my best wishes to the thousands of racing professionals and enthusiasts who will join me in celebrating this year's Royal Ascot,” the Queen began.

"In these challenging times, we are once again delighted to welcome the best horses and jockeys from across the world and pay tribute to those who have helped make this race meeting possible. "This year Ascot will feel different for many, as it is so often a chance for friends, families and colleagues to gather together and enjoy a shared passion,” she added.

Despite her absence, the Queen is still watching on from the comfort of her regal living room, thanks to the entire race lineup being live streamed. “I am sure however, that with the valiant efforts of the organisers, owners, trainers and stable staff, it will remain one of Britain's finest sporting occasions and a highlight of the racing calendar.

"To everyone attending Royal Ascot, in person or virtually, I hope you have a most enjoyable and unique week of racing," she concluded.