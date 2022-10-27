The Project’s Rachel Corbett just announced the wonderful news that she is pregnant for the first time.

Rachel, 41, has shared her surprise news with co-hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, and Peter Helliar whilst being live on air.

“I can no longer hold it in as the wardrobe department is sick of trying to hide it.”

“I’m pregnant!” she announced with excitement whilst throwing her arms up in the air.

WATCH: Rachel Corbett's beautiful baby news