The Project’s Rachel Corbett just announced the wonderful news that she is pregnant for the first time.
Rachel, 41, has shared her surprise news with co-hosts Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, and Peter Helliar whilst being live on air.
“I can no longer hold it in as the wardrobe department is sick of trying to hide it.”
“I’m pregnant!” she announced with excitement whilst throwing her arms up in the air.
Her announcement was greeted with confetti being launched into the air by her co-hosts and a huge congratulations.
Rachel then went on to say that she is “doing it solo” and says people’s reactions are “hilarious” because they think that she is doing it as a last resort
“I'm doing it solo, which is great for me, but you find when you tell people it's hilarious because they think it's a choice of last resort,” Rachel said.
“Then you have to spend the next 30 minutes explaining you're not crying yourself to sleep at night. But for me, it's the perfect decision.”

Rachel was beaming with excitement and said “It feels like exactly the right thing to do”.
She then finished off by announcing that she is having a girl.
The announcement on Wednesday has been met with much love from online fans.
One fan wrote, “Congratulations Rachel. Thrilled for you. You will be an amazing mum”.
Another comment said, “Welcome to the solo mum community. All the best with your pregnancy”.
Celebrities were alongside fans congratulating the mum-to-be.
Casey Donovan wrote, “Congratulations beautiful human!!! So so sooooo happy for you!!!” and Angie Kent said, “Amazing!!!!!! This is goals!! I feel this on so many levels!! If you can do it on your own… why wouldn’t ya! That baby is going to be soooo loved! Congrats queen!”

Rachel doesn’t often reveal news of her personal life, however, she did reveal in 2020 that she lost her mother to Alzheimer’s disease.
“Mum was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease around 2005-2006. She kept it from us because honestly, I think there was a part of her that was ashamed or embarrassed,” she said.