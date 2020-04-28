The program will run over three months and includes:

Module 1: all about you, confidence session, managing anxiety and stress and professional styling tips!

Module 2: Learning about budgeting, government & community support and an interactive session on our saving tips as a group.



Module 3: Tips on CV writing, upskilling programs that are available, how to apply for work and success in a job interview.

Details of how the program runs here https://www.westernsydneywomen.com.au/wise