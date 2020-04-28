Western Sydney Women is the first and only organisation to advocate for all women from the Inner West, Greater West, North West and South West of Sydney. WSW helps women with financial independence and confidence through free programs, says Practical Parenting.
Western Sydney Women is running a FREE WISE Woman program for women 50+ to assist them in being money smart, building confidence and preparing them for future employment. Community-focused, it will be run in a private online group where we will be holding weekly online workshops and mentoring sessions with leading experts across a range of industries.
The program will run over three months and includes:
Module 1: all about you, confidence session, managing anxiety and stress and professional styling tips!
Module 2: Learning about budgeting, government & community support and an interactive session on our saving tips as a group.
Module 3: Tips on CV writing, upskilling programs that are available, how to apply for work and success in a job interview.
Details of how the program runs here https://www.westernsydneywomen.com.au/wise