Savel Karson Midi Dress, $59 at THE ICONIC
If you have a fashion-loving mum, you can't go past this adorable floral midi dress. Perfect for those with more feminine styles, the flattering v-neckline and wide fixed straps make for the perfect staple dress.
Skechers Flex Appeal 3.0 - First Insight, $47 at THE ICONIC
$47 for good pair of joggers? Sign us up! Active mums will adore this gift as something practical, yet neutral.
The Upside Kabuki Dance Yoga Pants, $55 at THE ICONIC
Take a break from the boring black leggings. These tropical-inspired maroon tights will add a dash of fun to any outfit - whether you're working out or running errands. Pair it with the matching sports bra (as below) for a double shot of fun.
The Upside Kabuki Daisy Bra, $35 at THE ICONIC
The perfect complement to the leggings!
Left Bank Art Group Nadurna - Surrounding, $48 at THE ICONIC
Nadurna, by Rhyia Dank, is a stunning piece of contemporary Indigenous art. The colourful and inviting piece would make the perfect addition to any home.