According to these figures Princess Anne topped the list again with a whopping 167 days of work.

Prince William worked 74 days in the past 12 months, while wife, Kate, worked 58 days.



Meghan Markle only worked 31 days due to the birth of her and Prince Harry’s first child, Archie Harrison.

The totals are calculated by looking at details of the monarchy’s official engagements which are recorded in the Court Circular.

Queen Elizabeth put in a total of 67 days while Charles worked a total of 125 days. Getty

However as Express reported, another tally conducted by insurance broker Tim O’Donovan shows a very different result.

Tim looks at every single engagement - no matter how big or small - and his tally has revealed Prince Charles to be the busiest royal.

The Prince of Wales attended 521 engagements, while his sister Anne came in at a close second with 506 engagements.



The Queen is still a busy bee with 300 appearances.

Prince William followed with 220 royal appointments, and Kate at 126.

Harry and Meghan committed and fulfilled 201 and 83 engagements.



“It’s not a competition. I just think it’s important for people to know how much the Royal Family do,” Tim said.