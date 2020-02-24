Does the soul live on after death? Getty

Last year, a crisis prompted her to finally act on a long-held desire to find out whether she’s lived once before. Under hypnosis, Tegan, who’s long had an affinity with medieval times, relived in startling detail “the feelings and texture” of four past lives.

Among them, she remembered being Mairead, a lonely cook who died in a Scottish castle in the 1400s, and Laura, a servant who starved to death in the US Midwest. Under hypnosis, Tegan revealed that these former lives were part of six in the same theme: loneliness. True to her word, the day after the regression she remembered another life, and a reiki session later revealed the sixth – a man trudging slowly, solo, through the desert.

Death is not the end! Getty

With the remembrance of the final life in this cluster, healing ensued. “I was in a place where I was ready to shed the cloak of being and feeling alone,” Tegan reflects. “I’ve been allowed to see these previous lifetimes so that I can heal and let go of the past hurts they have felt and journey to experience pure love.”