Karina Machado is a journalist, host of the Spirit Sisters podcast and the author of Spirit Sisters, Where Spirits Dwell and Love Never Dies, a non-fiction series exploring the extraordinary experiences of ordinary people. Now, on The Ghost Files podcast each week, Karina will introduce a guest who’ll share their personal encounter with the spirit world.
WATCH: Ghost terror caught on film in abandoned Gold Coast tunnel
I’m one of those people who collects quotes – one of my favourites is by Shakespeare, from Hamlet: “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” To me, this so beautifully sums up the path of spiritual inquiry, which tends to reveal more layers, possibilities and connections, the further we travel along.
The quote also reminds me of my own response to people who share their stories with me, as I marvel at the breadth of their experiences. For example, Queensland educator and single mum of two Tegan Vandenberg, my guest recently on The Ghost Filespodcast, can communicate with the dead, has dreams and visions of the future, and remembers her past lives.
Does the soul live on after death?
Getty
Last year, a crisis prompted her to finally act on a long-held desire to find out whether she’s lived once before. Under hypnosis, Tegan, who’s long had an affinity with medieval times, relived in startling detail “the feelings and texture” of four past lives.
Among them, she remembered being Mairead, a lonely cook who died in a Scottish castle in the 1400s, and Laura, a servant who starved to death in the US Midwest. Under hypnosis, Tegan revealed that these former lives were part of six in the same theme: loneliness. True to her word, the day after the regression she remembered another life, and a reiki session later revealed the sixth – a man trudging slowly, solo, through the desert.
Death is not the end!
Getty
With the remembrance of the final life in this cluster, healing ensued. “I was in a place where I was ready to shed the cloak of being and feeling alone,” Tegan reflects. “I’ve been allowed to see these previous lifetimes so that I can heal and let go of the past hurts they have felt and journey to experience pure love.”