Life after death is an enduring mystery Getty

“Sadly, he passed away prior, but we still went ahead,” said Maud, explaining that at one church in Germany they were met by a meaningful – and unexpected – sight. “There was a ruby-red drum kit set up in the middle of the church – he was a drummer and this was the colour of his first drum kit,” Maud revealed. “So many things have come our way – we know he is with us in spirit.”

Do you believe in ghosts? Getty

Maud felt compelled to tell me about her precious encounters because she understands only too well the healing power they contain: each story can be a little parcel of comfort.

“Messages will come your way from your loved ones,” assures Maud, who offers some advice for navigating life after a loved one dies. “The best question we can ask ourselves is, ‘What would they like us to be doing for the rest of our lives?’ Value each day as it may be your last. Yesterday has been and gone, tomorrow may never come, so today is all we have.”