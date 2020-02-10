Karina Machado is a journalist, host of the Spirit Sisters podcast and the author of Spirit Sisters, Where Spirits Dwell and Love Never Dies, a non-fiction series exploring the extraordinary experiences of ordinary people. Now, on The Ghost Files podcast each week, Karina will introduce a guest who’ll share their personal encounter with the spirit world.
I’m always honoured when readers and listeners of The Ghost Files write to me to share their cherished experiences of sensing the spirit of a late loved one still by their side. One such email came from Maud, who told me about the passing of her 45-year-old son from bowel cancer close to two years ago.
“He had no symptoms and by the time he was diagnosed it was too late – he was given only weeks to live,” said Maud, explaining that her son actually recovered enough to join in the planning for a European river cruise he was hoping to take with his parents, and his wife and their two children.
“Sadly, he passed away prior, but we still went ahead,” said Maud, explaining that at one church in Germany they were met by a meaningful – and unexpected – sight. “There was a ruby-red drum kit set up in the middle of the church – he was a drummer and this was the colour of his first drum kit,” Maud revealed. “So many things have come our way – we know he is with us in spirit.”
Maud felt compelled to tell me about her precious encounters because she understands only too well the healing power they contain: each story can be a little parcel of comfort.
“Messages will come your way from your loved ones,” assures Maud, who offers some advice for navigating life after a loved one dies. “The best question we can ask ourselves is, ‘What would they like us to be doing for the rest of our lives?’ Value each day as it may be your last. Yesterday has been and gone, tomorrow may never come, so today is all we have.”