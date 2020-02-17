A mask offers a clue to the house's past Getty

One day, Anita and her friends were playing hide-and-go-seek, making the most of the many nooks and crannies in the rambling home. Gleefully, Anita lifted the lid of the big window seat and climbed in, carefully lowering the lid on top of herself. There was no lock or latch. But when she tried to get out, it wouldn’t budge. Certain the others were sitting on it, she yelled for them to get off. When it finally sprang open, the other children were standing metres away, looking just as baffled as Anita felt.

She went to bed that night trying her best to put the eerie moment out of her mind, but comfort arrived in the most unexpected way.

A ghostly woman appeared Getty

“I saw the most beautiful woman standing at the end of my bed,” recalls Anita, my guest on this week’s episode of The Ghost Files podcast. Dressed in a turn-of-the-century white dress, the ghost emanated “protection, peace and love”. Terrifying events would go on to take place in the house, but Anita has never forgotten the radiant visitor from the past and how she made her feel.

