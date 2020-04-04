“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote next to a photo of the star.

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

John Wesley Shipp — who starred in the original 1990 to 1991 version of The Flash and also in the latest CW revamp of the drama — also took to social media to say he was “heartsick” at the shock news.