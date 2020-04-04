Logan Williams who played Barry Allen in the CW’s “The Flash,” has died aged 16.
Williams' co-star Grant Gustin took to social media to pay tribute to the young actor.
“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” he wrote next to a photo of the star.
“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”
John Wesley Shipp — who starred in the original 1990 to 1991 version of The Flash and also in the latest CW revamp of the drama — also took to social media to say he was “heartsick” at the shock news.
“He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story,” Shipp wrote. “Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”
A report in the British Columbia-based Tri-City News says his mother Marlyse Williams, is “absolutely devastated” by his passing, with the official cause of death yet to be determined.
“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” his mother told the publication.
“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” Williams’ mother added.