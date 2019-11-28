Helena Bonham Carter is currently portraying Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown. Getty

“I don’t pay attention to it, and I wish she wouldn’t have to… It must be really hard for her not to,” Helena said, before empathising with Meghan’s current situation.

The Alice in Wonderland star said one of the biggest drawbacks of being in the public eye is that it’s a domain you cannot avoid, and unfortunately have to endure.

She recalled a very helpful piece of advice somebody once told her, which is to never put your self-esteem in the hands of others.

Helena related to her experience playing the Queen’s younger sister, while giving some key advice for Meghan Markle during a TV appearance. Getty

Helena then likened Meghan’s situation to her experience playing Princess Margaret, which has resulted in many people giving their opinions about various royal family members

“You’re like, ‘You didn’t meet them!’ Everyone feels that they’re an authority. And of course, unless you’ve met the person, don’t even voice an opinion,” she said.

Helena’s comments come after she recently revealed that Her Majesty and Prince Philip once invited her to an exclusive sleepover at Windsor Castle.

According to Express, the British monarch hosted the glamorous adult sleepover about 10 years ago, during the Easter break at their Windsor castle estate.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the 53-year-old star claimed that she attended the affair about a decade ago, along with fellow actors Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

“It’s fun! Rachel Weisz was there with James Bond… We had supper and the Queen and Prince Philip gave us a tour,” Helena said.