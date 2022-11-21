Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki’s dating history is shrouded in mystery. “I’m really private,” she told The Guardian in 2016.

Little was known about the willowy star’s private life, that is until playing Princess Diana propelled her into the spotlight.

The 32-year-old actress made her red-carpet debut with love Kristian Rasmussen at The Crown’s London premiere, with her beau understandably looking a little startled by all the attention.

Elizabeth has also dated Alexander England of Offspring and Howzat! Kerry Packer’s War. Alexander, 36, told News Limited in 2017 that Elizabeth – who at the time had scored a role in UK hit TV show The Night Manager – was the reason he felt emboldened to attempt breaking into Hollywood.

“There are definitely elements of people I care about who are achieving these things and who aren’t scared to be ambitious,” he said.

“Now I look at [international success] and realise it is possible. America is another marketplace and it makes sense to pursue that.”

It’s understood Alexander and Elizabeth split shortly after, she was later rumoured to be dating her The Night Manager co-star Tom Hiddleston.

