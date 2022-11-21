Imelda, 66, married Jim, 74, in 1983 after meeting while working in theatre, and in the most recent Downton Abbey movie, they filmed a cheeky nod to their marriage when a hat-shop owner mistook the aristocrat and the butler for husband and wife. Sparks are still flying four decades later.
“We’re very fortunate because we still enjoy each other’s company,” she says. “We get very excited about going away for a couple of days together.”
Dominic West
Dominic West has his own first-hand experience of being embroiled in a cheating scandal to help with his portrayal of then Prince Charle’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.
Dominic, 53, was snapped cosying up with 33-year-old Lily James (above) – who played his daughter in the movie The Pursuit of Love – in Rome in October 2020, despite being married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.
After being busted by photographers with Lily, Dominic, alongside Catherine, released a statement, saying: “I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together,” he told reporters at the time.
Dominic and Catherine are still together, prompting rumours of an open relationship.
Jonny Lee Miller
Jonny Lee Miller, who plays former prime minister John Major, enjoyed a wine-fuelled dinner date in his Brooklyn apartment last year with none other than his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
The actress, 47, was spotted sneaking into his building in a trench coat with a nice bottle of red, and insiders say some of her six children she shares with Brad Pitt have met her ex.
Jonny, 50, was married to Angelina from 1996 to 1999, and later to Michele Hicks, whom he split from in 2018.
“Jonny and Angelina share a connection that will never be broken,” says a source.
“He would love to get back together with her, but she has so much going on right now as she divorces Brad. But Jonny’s willing to be patient,” the source adds.