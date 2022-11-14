The dramatic season finale auction of The Block saw fan-favourites Tom Calleja and Sarah-Jane Wilson walk away with a measly profit of just $20,000 – making it one of the lowest-earning results in the show’s history.
Taking to Instagram in the wake of the shock result, Sarah-Jane wrote, “Unfortunately for Tom we will need to sell the Ford,” referencing the $80,000 Ford Ranger car they won during Landscape Week.
The couple added they were undoubtedly “disappointed” with the final result.
But the plot thickened the day after the finale when a mysterious GoFundMe page was set up in the couple’s honour with the goal of raising $1,586,670, allegedly to help the family recoup their lost costs.
However, Sarah-Jane responded on Instagram within hours to clarify that the fundraiser was a scam and had nothing to do with them – it was subsequently removed days later.
After Tom and Sarah-Jane walked away with a measely profit after the grand final of The Block, a mysterious GoFundMe page was set up for the couple. But they've said it's a scam.
The social worker added she’s “grateful for what [they] have” and that GoFundMe fundraisers should be reserved for families in dire situations.
The outcome for Sarah Jane and Tom was in stark contrast to season winners, Sydney-based friends Omar Slaimankhel and Ozman Abu Malik, who took home a record-breaking $1.6 million.
