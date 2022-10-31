The Block Scott Cam has confessed he is prepared to do anything to ensure this year's shocking over-budget spending habits do not continue in the future seasons. Instagram

"I'm going to have a meeting about this. I've already discussed it with some people … We're going to have a meeting, and I don't know what we're going to do. We're going to make some changes."

While Scotty suggested he would discuss potential resolutions with producers, he did not elaborate on his plan.

His frustration on the podcast comes as no surprise to fans after recent episodes featured intense conversations with contestants regarding budget issues.

Sharon and Ankur undoubtedly have had the worst spending habits this season which led to Scotty locking down their accounts and canceling their credit cards after spending more than $53,000 over budget.

"You guys have an encyclopaedia of unpaid bills," Scotty said to the couple. "You're spending money as if you think Channel 9 is going to give you some more money."

"Sharon, just listen to what I'm saying," he said brusquely. "I haven't done this since the Oslo, I'm cutting you guys off. You're gone."

Later on Scotty informed the couple they could no longer hire trades or make purchases without his approval.

"It's my job to make sure people get to the end and attempt to have a successful auction so they can make money!" he says.

This story originally appeared in Now to Love.