The 57-year-old was dressed in his trademark beige shorts and a blue work shirt, teamed with his tool belt.

In the past, Scott has addressed the rigours that come with filming the show away from home - confessing he indulges in some "pretty nasty stuff".

"It’s been a bit of a disaster. I live by myself in Melbourne. I’ve been married for 25 years and I get looked after by my wife Ann- then I’m there [in Melbourne filming] for three months."

"When I get back to Sydney, I get back into regular fitness and some healthy food. Ann looks after me."

The new series will see Scott leave his Sydney home again.

It's believed the new season's five new teams have already met each other.

They'll be breathing life into five run-down homes based in Brighton, Melbourne.

There had been concerns from locals that the show would "ruin" their suburb after production purchased the area for a whopping $15million last year in April.

Fans will see their favourite familiar faces with co-host Shelley Craft, judges Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer, foreman Keith Schleiger and his right-hand man (and former Block star), Dan Reilly - all coming back.

Scotty has confirmed the new series will be nothing like last year.

He told News.com.au, "We learned that [renovating the Oslo Hotel in Melbourne] was too big, and we won't be doing it this big again, I can guarantee it."

"We always try and go bigger and better, but we probably crossed the line," he said.

"It's achievable because it all got done and sold really well. But I think just for the crew and everybody in [the] future, it will still be a big construction and still be big, but it just won't be as big as this."