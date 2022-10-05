The Block’s Oz and Omar have spoken up about racism on the show. Nine

“That you guys keep saying that [that they are trying to cover up dodgy workmanship], its most likely going to get played on TV and it will be like we are a couple of dodgy wogs,” Omar said.

“If you say it [dodgy] to a Lebo or an Afghan or someone of different culture, it’s very different.”

He and Omar have both experienced racism through the years and said they worried that being labelled as “dodgy” on national TV could open them up to more cruel attacks.

WATCH: The Block's hallway and mudroom reveals

While Dan replied that he never meant to take aim at the pair’s ethnicity and had said similar things to the other teams when their work wasn’t up to scratch, he listened to their concerns.

Fans praised Omar and Oz for speaking up for themselves in a difficult situation, with some claiming the boys had been at a disadvantage throughout the season because of their backgrounds.

“Clearly they have been treated differently throughout the season,” one Block fan wrote on Twitter.

“The challenges involving alcohol that they couldn’t take part in, being questioned about spending, they’ve only handled this with maturity. Even more reason to back them this season."

Fans praised Omar and Oz for speaking up for themselves. Nine

Others celebrated Channel Nine for airing the conversation, as some networks shy away from showing discussions of racism.

“Well done on airing the conversation, having the chat and seeing all perspectives,” one person tweeted.

Fans previously accused The Block of racism for hosting a ‘Mexican’ themed dinner, as well as running a wine tasting challenge despite Oz and Omar not being able to participate, as they’re Muslim.