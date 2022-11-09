Sharon has said none of the other Block contestants are speaking to Omar and Oz after they won... Nine

So clearly Sharon and Ankur are not friends with all the couples like she said. But there may be weight to her claim that no one is talking to Omar and Oz.

Tom went on to say in his interview, “I got friends out of the show: Ryan and Rachel, Dylan and Jenny…” but never mentioned Omar and Oz.

It looks like the other teams may have sour grapes over the boys’ win.

But this isn’t the only controversy to arise out of Omar and Oz’s triumph. Many Blockheads are convinced that the pair ‘rigged’ their auction.

Adrian Portelli, a businessman with a net worth of roughly $8 million who was referred to as ‘Mr Lambo’ on the show, was the first to bid on Omar and Oz’s property.

He bidded $4.5 million; an aggressive bid much higher than the $4.08 million reserve price, which led to eventual buyer Danny Wallis paying over $5 million for Omar and Oz’s house.

Mr Lambo’s bold bidding strategy has led many fans to believe that Omar and Oz roped in Adrian to place dummy bids that’d drive up the final price of the house.

Omar and Oz have denied these allegations. While appearing on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa, Omar and Oz were asked point blank whether Adrian was a dummy bidder.

“That couldn’t be [further] from the truth,” Omar replied.

Radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli then asked whether Omar and Oz were friends with Adrian.

Omar clarified that he and Oz shared a mutual friend with Adrian but other than that, they didn’t really know Adrian.

“We reached out to everyone that Oz and I knew; we asked so many people to come through and see the house.”

“We actually reached out to a mutual friend and they kind of suggested that [Adrian] might be interested and he wanted to come have a look at the house. And when he did come, he absolutely loved it. He said he loved his views from our house,” Omar said.

Adrian has also denied that he was a dummy bidder; he took to Instagram to address the wild conspiracy theory.

“For everyone questioning the legitimacy of the auction, I was a genuine buyer with every intention to purchase that property,” Adrian wrote on his Instagram story.

“Nobody is to blame for what happened. It’s an auction. Believe it or not but if you’ve got two people that genuinely want the property, a bidding war will commence.”

“I’m happy to show my bank account [to] anyone that suggests these were dummy bids,” Adrian concluded.