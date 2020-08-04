"We would like to introduce Indigo Jade Kara Bethune. Our amazing princess!" Instagram/Olive Juice Lifestyle

Indigo's arrival into the world was nothing short of dramatic and the new parents revealed that the week prior to her overdue birth had been "emotionally and mentally draining".

"We have had a few scares and just want to make sure our little girl arrives safe and sound. I had intensely itchy skin over the weekend (mainly on my hands and feet but also all over my body) and was laughing it off thinking it was just another silly pregnancy symptom," Karlie wrote on Instagram.

"After googling to see how common it is for people, we came across the liver condition Cholestasis, which essentially causes extreme itchiness for mum but can be life threatening for baby. Obviously this scared us enough to present to the hospital in the middle of the night on Sunday and I had a whole bunch of testing and monitoring to check for Cholestasis and make sure our girl was okay. The results came back much higher than the normal threshold and they were talking about not letting me go home and inducing me on Monday morning due to the high risks of Cholestasis this late in pregnancy (I.e. respiratory problems, stillbirth etc)."

Karlie was monitored for liver condition Cholestasis during the later stages of her pregnancy. Instagram

Brisbane-based new mum Karlie then wrote: "Thankfully they decided to do further testing and the results came back lower than the last one so I was allowed to go home under strict instructions to come back if I noticed decreased movements or if the itchiness didn't ease up."

"Unfortunately I have still been quite itchy (although little bugs movements have been great) so here we are back again in hospital doing further checks to make sure our little girl is safe and sound."

Karlie then thanked the staff at Brisbane's Mater Mothers hospital for treating them "with such amazing care and love."

Karlie and Will won The Block in 2016. Channel Nine

Karlie and Will were both just 25-years-old when they soared to victory on The Block after making a whopping $715,000 profit over their reserve and also scored the $100,000 winners' cheque.

Since winning the renovation show, the couple have married and announced Karlie's pregnancy in March this year when Australia was first hit by COVID-19.

"In these uncertain times, one thing is certain... Will and I are incredibly lucky and excited to announce we are expecting a new addition in July!" Karlie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a baby onesie, a toy rabbit and an ultrasound scan.

"Our little bug is already so loved and Rosie can't wait to be a big sister."