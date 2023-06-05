Jess and Ayden last appeared on our screens on Reno Rumble. Channel Nine

Following their time on The Block, Jess and Ayden went on to star in the short-lived reality series Reno Rumble where they won a further $100,000 - half of which they donated to charity and the rest to a car.

With a price guide of $1.6m plus, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sold well above its advertised price guide, much to the delight of the reality renovators.

The property is located at 9 Gene Kelly Circuit, Maudsland. RealEstate.com

"The quality of the build, the classic style, and the beautiful layout that was just perfect for families and entertaining attracted a lot of interest," selling agent Nathan Simon, of All Properties Group said.

"It was clear from the outset that this home was built with a dream in mind, and of course there were some interested parties who knew Jess and Ayden from The Block and wanted to see what they had created here."

This is the lounge room of our dreams! RealEstate.com

Since the sale of the property, Jess, Ayden, and children Josie, 14, and Thomas, 11, have made the move to a 23.45ha cattle farm in rural Queensland.

"Ayden and I both have a rural background, and I felt if we waited we might miss the opportunity to have the kids grow up around cows and horses and country folk," Jess told RealEstate.com.