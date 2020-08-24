The Block's Courtney Brown and Hans Baum have announced they're expecting their first child together. Channel Nine

And judging by the copious amount of pink chosen for their baby shower, it’s looking like they're preparing to welcome a brand-new daughter!

Courtney and Hans' former co-stars were quick to send their well wishes in the comments.

Bianca Chatfield wrote, “Two of the best and soon to be three! Can’t wait. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Xx miss you guys xx”

“This is the best!! You two are going to be the most incredible parents,” Carla Dziwoki added.

Six weeks to go! Courtney and Hans shared the happy news on Instagram. Instagram

Meanwhile, from their joint account, Hayden and Sara Vale commented, “Congrats guys!!!! How exciting!!!”

The other couples from The Block also congratulated Courtney and Hans.

“Congratulations guys ❤️ that’s amazing news!! Xox,” wrote Tess and Luke, while Kerrie and Spence added, “So happy for you beautiful people wishing you all the happiness in the world 😘 Miss you both xx.”

Fellow Block stars rushed to congratulate Courtney and Hans as they shared photos of their beautiful baby shower. Instagram

It appears plans for a baby have long been in the works for the couple, With Courtney telling The Block Shop blog about their plans back in 2018.

“I think it’s going to happen in the next 12 months. I want to try and have a baby in the next year or two - I am 35 next year,” she said.

Courtney and Hans were one of five couples tasked with renovating Melbourne’s rundown Gatwick Hotel in 2018 – a season ultimately won by Hayden and Sara Vale.

Despite not taking out the ultimate prize, the couple did quite well at auction and walked away with $410,000 profit.