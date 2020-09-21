The Block stars Bec and George Douros’ family just got a little bigger!
The fan favourite couple, who competed on the show back in 2013, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl.
WATCH: The Block's Scott Cam confirms no open inspections in 2020
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the reality stars shared a gorgeous photo of the newborn, captioning it: “Hi world, my name is Rosetta Dafni.”
On the joint Instagram account, the couple also shared a photo of themselves in the delivery room with their new bundle of joy.
“Still can’t believe we have a daughter! Crying tears of joy in this moment,” the caption read.
The Block's Bec and George Douros welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rosetta Dafni.
Instagram
Rosetta joins her older brothers Lenny, born in 2018, and Archie, born in 2016.
Bec and George announced they were expecting earlier this year, in a post shared to Instagram.
“When we said it was going to be a huge year, we meant it!” Bec wrote.
“Baby #3 is on its way. Our lives are about to get a whole new level of crazy and we can’t bloody wait.”
“Still can’t believe we have a daughter! Crying tears of joy in this moment,” they captioned this photo.
Instagram
Little Rosetta’s name appears to be a touching tribute to Bec’s late mother Rosa, who died of breast cancer in 2013 – just weeks into the filming of Bec and George’ season of The Block.
In 2018, Bec told 9Honey the loss of her mother is something that affected the way she felt about being a mum.
"I think it's very difficult to lose a parent and then become a parent yourself," she told 9Honey.
"You realise how hard it is to be a parent, and you just want to thank them."
Bec and George are already parents to two boys, Lenny (born in 2018) and Archie (born in 2016).
Instagram