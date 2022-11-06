House 5: Omar and Oz
Reserve: $4,080,000
Winning bid: $5,666,666.66
Total profit: $1,586,666.66
Total winnings: $1,686,666.66
Watch Below: The Block House 5 SOLD
House 1: Tom and Sarah-Jane
Reserve: $4,080,000
Winning bid: $4,100,000
Total profit: $20,000
Total winnings:$20,000
Watch Below: The Block House 1 SOLD
House 2: Rachel and Ryan
Reserve: $4,080,000
Winning bid: $4,249,800.85
Total profit: $169,000.85
Total winnings: $169,000.85
Watch Below: The Block House 2 SOLD
House 3: Ankur and Sharon
Reserve: $4,080,000
Winning bid: N/A
Total profit: N/A
Total winnings: N/A
The property failed to garner a bid above the reserve price, so was passed in at auction.
Watch Below: The Block House 3 PASSED IN
House 4: Dylan and Jenny
Reserve: $4,080,000
Winning bid: N/A
Total profit: N/A
Total winnings: N/A
The property failed to garner a bid above the reserve price, so was passed in at auction.
Watch Below: The Block House 4 PASSED IN