After months of renovating drama, The Block 2022 auction day has arrived! Being winner's of six room reveals, Tom and Sarah-Jane have chosen the final auction order, with House 5 Omar and Oz kicking things off, followed by Tom and Sarah-Jane in House 1, House 2's Rachel and Ryan, Ankur and Sharon in House 3, with House 4's Dylan and Jenny going last. Over the course of the finale episode we will find out who will become the winners of The Block 2022 as each of the final sale prices are revealed.

WATCH: The Block - The reserves are in