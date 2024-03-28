Dennis passed away in 1983 and Carl in 1998. Getty

The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time. The band started in Hawthorn, California in 1961 and originally consisted of the Wilson brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and school friend Al Jardine.

The following year Al went to college and their neighbour David Marks joined; later that year they signed with Capitol Records and released their first album, Surfin' Safari.

In 1963 Al rejoined The Beach Boys and David left. The band changed AGAIN in 1965 after Brian stopped touring so he could focus on songwriting and producing for the group and Bruce Johnston joined to replace him.

The Beach Boys have solver over 100 million records worldwide. Getty

As well as the film, there will also be an official soundtrack for the film available to stream from May 24.

On top of this, their 1964 album Shut Down, Vol. 2 is being released on limited edition blue and white marble vinyl on March 29 and their only official book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, will be released on April 2.

Where to watch The Beach Boys documentary in Australia

The Beach Boys music documentary will premiere on May 24 exclusively on Dinsey+ in Australia. Don't have an account? You can sign up here now.

Stream The Beach Boys on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.