These two are too cute together! Channel 10

As for fellow former professional athlete Ben, it was 25-year-old PR Manager McKenna who stole his heart, the 25-year-old describing the connection between them as "magic."

"I haven't felt true love for a long time, but I'm falling into that place with you," Ben said to Mckenna. "I can't wait to start a future with you, if you'll have me."

An emotional Angela was visibly teary-eyed when Ben revealed he had chosen McKenna over her, sharing with the cameras and her former beau a less than measured responded.

“No disrespect to McKenna, but Ben made a huge mistake. Good luck, you’ll need it," she said

Luke and McKenna are "meant to be." Channel 10

As for Wesley, the Brazilian bombshell confirmed he was sadly still single, and had split from 25-year-old mining administrator Brea.

Controversially, Wesley chose to leave the Bachelor mansion a week prior to the final rose ceremony as he was certain that there was no other woman for him but the Queenslander.

"I love how clumsy you are and I think you're beautiful and I think the spark was something that kept growing. So, from now on, I would actually love to just focus on you," Wesley told her at the time.

But things quickly took a turn south, a visibly frustrated Brea venting to the cameras when Wesley informed her they wouldn't be sharing a bed, let alone a room during their first night together at the Bachelor mansion due to his strong Christian values.

"It's almost comical because there is a bit of a dampener on the mood. Right now, this is not a good start," she told the cameras.