As for fellow former professional athlete Ben, it was 25-year-old PR Manager McKenna who stole his heart, the 25-year-old describing the connection between them as "magic."
"I haven't felt true love for a long time, but I'm falling into that place with you," Ben said to Mckenna. "I can't wait to start a future with you, if you'll have me."
An emotional Angela was visibly teary-eyed when Ben revealed he had chosen McKenna over her, sharing with the cameras and her former beau a less than measured responded.
“No disrespect to McKenna, but Ben made a huge mistake. Good luck, you’ll need it," she said
As for Wesley, the Brazilian bombshell confirmed he was sadly still single, and had split from 25-year-old mining administrator Brea.
Controversially, Wesley chose to leave the Bachelor mansion a week prior to the final rose ceremony as he was certain that there was no other woman for him but the Queenslander.
"I love how clumsy you are and I think you're beautiful and I think the spark was something that kept growing. So, from now on, I would actually love to just focus on you," Wesley told her at the time.
But things quickly took a turn south, a visibly frustrated Brea venting to the cameras when Wesley informed her they wouldn't be sharing a bed, let alone a room during their first night together at the Bachelor mansion due to his strong Christian values.
"It's almost comical because there is a bit of a dampener on the mood. Right now, this is not a good start," she told the cameras.