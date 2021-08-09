Could Shane be the next Bachelor? Getty

“The casting teams are trying to lure in big stars to make sure audiences are engaged – the good news? Money is no object,” says the insider.

“Celebrity-driven reality shows are the new normal and they bring in the ratings. Ten are making an A-list wish list at this very moment.”

At the top of the list is said to be none other than Shane Warne – who recently revealed he wasn’t ruling out getting married again – and Australia’s favourite conservationist, Terri Irwin!

“Along with Shane and Terri, there’s a few other people Ten are looking at." Getty

Both stars have a “very healthy” working relationship with Ten, with Shane previously appearing on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! in 2016. Terri also made a guest appearance on the show in the same season.

“Aussies know their back stories and want them to be happy – it would make sense,” tells the insider.

