Sophie had mcDonald's cater her lavish wedding.

Nearly four years after being unceremoniously dumped by Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins, Sophie looked every inch the gorgeous bride as she tied the knot with her partner Joe, to whom she became engaged in December 2020.

Speaking to Now To Love back in January, Sophie dished the details on the private couple's big day.

"We've pretty much got the whole thing planned, but some minor details need ironing out in terms of styling," she said at the time, adding, "It's been hard trying to plan things through the pandemic."

"Luckily we've held strong and kept out original date. I pray we wont be ambushed by restrictions," she says.

Sophie has kept a low profile since her Bachelor appearance. Instagram

As for what theme they had planned for the wedding, Sophie revealed she wanted something timeless.

"We're still finalising the styling details but my vision from the start is keeping everything classic," she said.

"I just don't want to look back in 50 years and go 'look at all the frills or the crazy colours'. I just wanna keep it classic so it'll never date. I want lots of greens whites and creams nothing too over the top, still beautiful."

And when it comes to the inevitable question of if she plans on starting a family, Sophie responded "absolutely," but added that she hoped to enjoy married life first.

The pair hope to have children in the future. Instagram

"I've always been very open to the fact that I want to have children. Joe is a few years older than me so he is also in the same frame of mind which is really exciting. It's just a matter of when is the right time," she reveals.

"I'd love to spend at least a year or two married and then maybe children.

"I've got so much I want to do before children, I work really hard in my career and I want to see that through as much as I can before I have a family. But it's definitely in the next five-year plan."

