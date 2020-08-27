Osher Gunsberg may have nailed his role on The Bachelor, but last year, he started his most important role to date: being a father.

Osher Gunsberg and wife Audrey Griffin welcomed a baby boy on Friday, August 23 2019.

Taking to Instagram, the Channel Ten star shared a sweet black and white photo of himself hugging Audrey and the new bub, announcing that he had named his son Wolfgang (or Wolfie for short).

" Please meet Georgia’s youngest brother, Wolfgang. ⁠We call him Wolfie for short," Osher began.

"He and @Audreygriffen did so well on Friday when he was born perfectly formed with ten fingers and toes, healthy and happy at 3.97kg.⁠ (Though between the delivery bed and the scale he did do a massive poop - and the doc agreed that if he hadn’t he would have topped 4kg easily.)"

Osher continued his lengthy Instagram post by praising his wife: "I am in complete awe of my wife. ⁠

⁠

"What I witnessed her do, the power I saw her summon from within her to bring this boy into the world was utterly astonishing."

Osher also shared how Audrey's daughter a previous marriage, George, was in the room with her mum and stepdad.

"Wolfie’s big sister Georgia was in the room with us via the most perfect playlist that she made especially for the occasion - and this boy came into the world to the sounds of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce and Khalid."