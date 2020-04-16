Instagram

Laura is passionate about ending the stigma surrounding miscarriage, and explained how she felt "incredibly alone" following her first one in 2018.

In fact, she said, it wasn't until she began talking openly about her loss that she found out many people she knew had been through the same thing.

"Then I found out that friends, family members and people I had never knew had a miscarriage, would talk to me about it," she said.

"It's not something I've really spoken about, not something that I've talked to many people about, but I feel very, very passionately that miscarriage is a conversation that needs to be had in an open forum," she later added.

Opening up about her most recent miscarriage, Laura said she and Matt had been thrilled to be welcoming a child so soon after Marlie Mae.

"I found out I was pregnant. We had gotten really excited about it and we'd had our scans and everything. A week later, I felt different and I knew something was wrong and I knew it was happening again," she shared.

"It is painful and it is lonely, but it doesn't need to be quite so lonely, and the more that we talk about it, and the more that we de-stigmatise it, then I feel other women who are going through the same thing may feel more supported," she concluded.

If you or someone you know needs support after a pregnancy loss, you can contact Sands by visiting sands.org.au or calling 1300 072 637.