Chelsie confessed to fans the cruel comments from online trolls Instagram

"Dealing with heartbreak SUCKS and dealing with harsh messages doesn’t help. I’ve been strong enough to deal with all of this but I am definitely worried for those that aren’t. We need to know that unwarranted opinions need to be taken with a grain of salt. THANK YOU to everyone that has had my back. It honestly means the world to me 🥰" She then followed the photo of herself with screenshots which showed cruel comments from trolls.

"If you gonna act crazy and clingy of course he's gonna leave you. I mean you're not that hot that men would put up with that anyway."

Another evil troll then slammed Chelsie's appearance.

Chelsie and Matt broke up last month Instagram

Chelsie kept her responses classy and sarcastically flippant.

"Honestly, thank you so much for your advice given that you knew everything about our relationship," she told one troll.

Adding: "Definitely not what happened but apparently you're an expert."

Chelsie then fired back about the troll's comment about her looks, writing: "That looks comment especially, I'll really work on that. Nahhhttttttt."

Chelsie and Matt fell in love on The Bachelor Channel 10

Thankfully, many of Chelsie's co-stars rallied around her, with Elly Miles, Jessica Brody and Emma Roche encouraging the chemical engineer to focus on herself during this difficult period.

"You are so strong and you never fail to blow me away with how amazing you are Chels. Anybody who knows you can see your value. You light up every room and I’m so grateful for your friendship. Also, I will literally fist fight anyone who’s a meanie to you," Jess wrote.

"You know what, some people just SUCK. They don’t know you, you are such a bloody angel Chels. You have a heart of pure gold & those who know you, know that & adore you for it 💛," Bachie fan-favourite Elly added.