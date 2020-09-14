In newly resurfaced images, The Bachelor's Bella Varelis (left) is enjoying a PDA-filled pool session with The Bachelorette's Cam Cranley (right). DIIMEX

“I haven’t slept around with Bachie boys,” Bella hit back in a social media post.

Meanwhile, a recent leaked video hints that Bella may not in fact be the last one standing in this year’s Bachelor finale.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a candid video of intruder Bec Cvilikas watching her appearance on the show at home with her friends and family - and it seems her co-star Bella may have been among the group of pals she was hanging out with.

The 30-year-old firefighter is most famous for his stint on Georgia Love's season of The Bachelorette.

The video was posted on fan account Bachie Funny this week, and although Bella does not appear in the video, her Instagram handle is tagged.

While Bella has been one of the frontrunners tipped to win the show all season, along with nurse Irena Srbinovska, fans pointed out it’s unlikely Bella and Bec would be hanging out together if one of them ended up with Locky at the end.

Plus, numerous fans have claimed the pair are actually living together!

“Intruder Bec watching last night's ep with Bella and Bella's friends and family. A lot of you are messaging to say they now live together,” Bachie Funny posted on Instagram, alongside a video of Bec watching the show with her family.

“Wouldn't be doing that if either had won hey.”

Both Bella and Bec are both based in Sydney, which is not subject to strict lockdown laws right now like Victoria, so it would make sense that they would live together.

Channel 10 has confirmed The Bachelor finale will air on Thursday September 24, meaning there are just a few more episodes to go before Australia finds out who Locky Gilbert has chosen as his partner.

