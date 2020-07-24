Channel Ten's head of entertainment Stephen Tate previously announced the season, starring former Survivor contestant Locky, was back on, after filming was suspended in March due to coronavirus restrictions. “We were … three-quarters of the way through series when we went into lockdown, and basically all the cast returned home,” he said. “So we would find ways for the show to continue in the same way that dating continues in the wider world … We call it love in lockdown. They continued to virtually date, both as single dates and as group dates.” However, the show is set to look a little different to previous seasons, as there have been measures taken to ensure the cast and crew remain in good health. These include temperature checks twice a day, daily QR code sign-in and out requirements and restricted access to certain areas.

Brisbane radio host Matty Acton gave his co-hosts some insider information about the Zoom dates, after his neighbour spied a girl on a virtual date with a camera crew around her.

"This date in classic Bachelor style involved dress-up. Apparently all the girls had to wear onesies," he revealed on breakfast show Stav, Abbey and Matt.

What's more, the girl Matt's neighbour saw was asked to don a dog onesie and perform dog tricks and when the laptop closed, she turned on the producers, saying how embarrassing it was.

Before social distancing rules came into place, an anonymous source told Sunday Confidential that Bachelor Locky had already hooked up with a fair few of the contestants.

According to the juicy report, the professional adventure guide had to be given a “talking to” by producers, who suggested he think about toning it down a bit.

“No one is shocked by Locky being so keen,” the source told the publication.

Locky was announced as the Bachelor in March this year, shortly after his stint on Survivor All Stars.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.