"But we understand it is a show and there is a timeline for how long it can go for.

“We understand the time factor but I am not going to lie, it is a bit sad knowing it is not going to be in it. I would have loved to have that to look back on in years to come as an amazing memory. At the end of the day it will always be in my heart and in my memory,” Tim said.

When asked by the Daily Telegraph why the scene was cut, a rep for Channel 10 said the proposal would play out on social media.

“Rod and Tim’s declaration of love on the finale mat is a social media exclusive for the #TARA socials,” a spokeswoman said.

“Rod and Tim were already married earlier this year and the finale episode is jam packed full of love and excitement.“

After taking out last night's season finale, Tim and Rod called the show "the greatest adventure of our lives' and 'hands down the best thing we’ve ever done."

"Being apart of this race has changed our lives and we’re so happy and grateful to have had the opportunity to be apart of it. Our aim going into the Amazing Race was to hopefully help inspire people to be themselves and to love whoever they want to love."

The couple added, "We’re over the moon with happiness and still can’t believe it."