Karl Stefanovic's is yet to make his mark on the Today show with news that ratings are down on last year when Georgie Gardner and Deb Knight hosted the breakfast TV show.

The new look line-up - which includes the 45-year-old and former 60 Minutes star Allison Langdon - appears to be struggling against it's rival, Sunrise.

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic unleashes on Millennials in 'OK Boomer' moment

