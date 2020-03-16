For more than a decade, Terri Irwin has concentrated on Steve’s legacy and working alongside their children to build Australia Zoo into a huge success. Getty

Terri and her kids are a frequent feature on Steve’s Twitter account. For International Women’s Day, Steve retweeted a picture of Terri and added the comment, “I have had the honor of meeting so many remarkable people around the world… @TerriIrwin and 4@BindiIrwin are amongst the GREATS!!”

He gushed: “The world is a better place with them in it.”

A month earlier, after Steve wrote an emotional post about his own mum, Terri responded with a heartfelt message, tweeting: “Your mum was so blessed to have you. I feel so lucky to call you my friend.”

Millionaire Steve – who has been called the most quoted man alive – made a public visit to Australia Zoo in November 2017 when he attended The Steve Irwin Gala Dinner alongside a host of other stars.

He posted a tribute to the zoo soon after, urging his fans to donate to it, and sending what appeared to be a message of support, tweeting, “I admire, beyond words, the work you

all do there. I am FOREVER a supporter!!”

Now the insider explains that Steve hopes that his relationship with Terri will continue to grow.

“Steve just wants to be there in whatever capacity he needs, to support and help Terri and the kids in any way he can. He loves what a powerful and driven and kind woman she is, and loves spending time at the zoo with all of them.”

Last week Terri opened up about her life since the death of husband Steve in an interview with The Courier Mail. She explained that she never doubted that she would continue

his legacy.

“We had a deal that if he died first I would keep everything going, so it was never really: ‘Am I going to do this?’ but it was, ‘Oh my goodness, I am actually going to have to do this’,” she said, recalling when Steve was fatally stabbed by a stingray barb.

“And I was, to be completely honest, so afraid.”

She also addressed rumours about her love life, and how she has been romantically linked to different men over the years, including actor Russell Crowe.

“I have kept track because it’s kind of funny,” she said.

Perhaps significantly, she added, “I think [the most flattering] would be Russell because he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends.”

While Russell will likely be a little jealous to hear about this other Steve, his relationship with Terri has endured over the years.

But in a comment that could be taken as a warning to Rusty, the insider notes, “Steve thinks that Terri is one of a kind and he loves their special friendship.”

