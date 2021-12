Stay on top of the busiest time of the year with a clear plan. Target

New South Wales

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): Most stores open

(2 January 2022): All stores open

Victoria

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

(2 January 2022): All stores open

Queensland

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

(2 January 2022): All stores open

All Target stores will close on Christmas day. Target

South Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

(2 January 2022): All stores open

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

(2 January 2022): All stores open

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

(2 January 2022): All stores open

Individual stores are subject to their own opening and closing hours. Target

ACT

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

(2 January 2022): All stores open

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

(2 January 2022): All stores open

Note: All the trading hours are general indicators only and may be subject to individual store opening and closing hours. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Target store by visiting this link.