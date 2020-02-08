Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the proud mumma posted a delightful snap of her the infant being cradled by his doting dad Peter. Instagram

Sylvia and Peter announced Oscar's birth by sharing another adorable snap on Thursday along with the caption: “Our beautiful boy, Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic.”

They added: “3.4kg, deep blue eyes and perfectly healthy. He’s absolute magic.”

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to social media to congratulate Peter and Sylvia on the birth of their son, with one person writing: “So beautiful Sylvia! Congratulations.”

“What a beautiful little man. Congratulations,” another person stated.

A third person added: “Congratulations Sylvia. Such a beautiful baby boy and gorgeous name.”

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy called Oscar Hamilton Stefanovic.

Peter also shared the news on his Instagram account by posting a delightful snap of proud mum Sylvia holding her new bub.

“We’ve got our own Oscar! I’m so unbelievably proud of @sylviajeffreys and our new best mate. Love is strong. Life is fantastic,” Peter captioned the snap.