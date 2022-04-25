Sylvia with her late grandfather, Neil. Instagram

The 36-year-old finished the post by writing: “His leadership, devotion to duty and personal indifference to danger were an example to all”.



"Lest we forget."

Quick to share her support was co-star Belinda Russell, who commented: "No wonder you’re so proud of him. Lest we forget. ❤️"

"Grandpa fought in five major campaigns across Syria, Libya, Egypt and New Guinea and was awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal for his bravery in Tobruk." Instagram

The tribute comes two days after Sylvia marked her 36th birthday.

To commemorate the occasion, the presenter's husband, Sky News co-host Peter Stefanovic, shared a series of photos of the birthday girl to his own Instagram.

"Happy birthday to our everything," Peter wrote.

He continued: "@sylviajeffreys wife and super mama. You inspire us every day, and we love you very much.



"Pete, Oscar, and Henry ❤️."

The couple, who share two sons, met at work when they were put together for co-hosting duties on Weekend Today.

Peter eventually popped the question on holiday in France in 2016, before the couple tied the knot a year later.