Sylvia Jeffreys honours late grandfather with poignant tribute
“His leadership, devotion to duty and personal indifference to danger were an example to all."
- by
Catie Powers
This ANZAC day, Today Extra host Sylvia Jeffreys has penned a poignant tribute to her late grandfather, Neil Hamilton Russell.
Taking to Instagram, the presenter posted a series of photos of the late sergeant while sharing his history with her fans.
"I have the great honour of speaking about my late Grandpa, Neil Hamilton Russell, at the Coorparoo RSL ANZAC Day Service in Brisbane this morning," Sylvia, 36, said.
"Grandpa fought in five major campaigns across Syria, Libya, Egypt and New Guinea and was awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal for his bravery in Tobruk. Swipe along to read the official citation for his DCM, which offers an insight into his courage and selflessness in the face of a relentless enemy."
Sylvia with her late grandfather, Neil.
The 36-year-old finished the post by writing: “His leadership, devotion to duty and personal indifference to danger were an example to all”.
"Lest we forget."
Quick to share her support was co-star Belinda Russell, who commented: "No wonder you’re so proud of him. Lest we forget. ❤️"
The tribute comes two days after Sylvia marked her 36th birthday.
To commemorate the occasion, the presenter's husband, Sky News co-host Peter Stefanovic, shared a series of photos of the birthday girl to his own Instagram.
"Happy birthday to our everything," Peter wrote.
"Happy birthday to our everything."
He continued: "@sylviajeffreys wife and super mama. You inspire us every day, and we love you very much.
"Pete, Oscar, and Henry ❤️."
The couple, who share two sons, met at work when they were put together for co-hosting duties on Weekend Today.
Peter eventually popped the question on holiday in France in 2016, before the couple tied the knot a year later.
