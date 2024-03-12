Getty

How much are tickets to The Easter Show?

If you purchase your ticket before the show begins, you will get an early-bird discount.

Here are the early-bird prices for the various different ticket types for show entry:

All Day Ticket

Concession - $32

Child/Student - $26

Adult - $43

Family of Four - $27.50 each

Person with a Disability - $26

You can purchase your all-day ticket, here.

After 4 pm Ticket

Concession - $26

Child/Student - $16

Adult - $35

Person with a Disability - $16

You can purchase your after 4 pm ticket, here.

All Day Ticket and Reserved Seat

This ticket type will provide you with a reserved seat for the evening entertainment and fireworks in the Main Arena.

General:

Concession - $47

Child/Student - $41

Adult - $58

Family of Four - $42.50 each

Person with a Disability - $41

Premium:

Concession - $80

Child/Student - $65

Adult - $91

Family of Four - $71 each

Person with a Disability - $65

You can purchase your all day ticket and reserved seat, here.

Free things to do at the Sydney Royal Easter Show

Live Music.

A range of Sydney Royal Horse Show Entertainment - Showjumping, Heavy Horse Barrel Race, Pumpkin Snatch, Police Horses, plus more.

Livestock Entertainment - Working Yard Dogs, Working Ducks and Dogs, Counting Sheep Display, Yard Dog Trials with Sheep and Ducks, plus more.

Street Parades.

THE BEANIES - Kids show.

The Great Backyard Pumpkin Challenge

Animal shows - Alpaca Show, Angora Goat Show Mohair Fleece Judging, Goat Show with Angora, Dairy, Boer & Miniature Goats, Rabbit Hopping, plus more.

Educational workshops - floral cupcakes, floral headbands, and terrarium.

This is just a small list of the many free things you can do at The Easter Show. There is endless opportunity and continuous fun!

Showbags

The Show has a wide range of showbags across many categories food, lifestyle, TV, toys, costumes, and sport, providing options for all age groups... even for mum and dad!

This year, the organisers have recognised the top 10 showbags of 2024. So, if you're kids are very indecisive and you want to surprise them with something you know they'll like, these are your best bets:

Wednesday Showbag, $32

NBA Los Angeles Lakers Showbag, $36

Mr Beast Feastables Bag, $12.50

Super Kit Kat Showbag, $18

Big Pet Dog Bag, $20

Bertie Beetle Retro Showbag, $25

CommBank Matildas Showbag, $30

Emma Memma Showbag, $32

Hot Wheels Showbag, $32

Sesame Street Showbag, $32

You can have a look at the full range of showbags, here.

The Easter Show is essentially 12 days of non-stop entertainment. With various rides, games, showbags, activities, animal experiences, competitions and delicious food, it is an event that you will absolutely regret missing!