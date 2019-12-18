'I heard all the screaming and I just called Triple Zero and said "get the police here now",' Mr Bangle said.

'When it all died down, I came outside and sat there shaking. He's made a mess of them.'

Officers arrived to find one man dead, and a woman in a serious condition. She died from her injuries on the way to hospital.

Mr Bangle told the media outlet how the deceased pair 'crashed' the unit block.

'The [dead] people who were there don't [live] at the place. They crashed the joint,' he said.

Police were seen leading a man away from the crime scene. He was taken to Liverpool Police Station where he is assisting police.

Superintendent Adam Whyte said the attack was not random.

'It appears a male and female have come to the units here in Cartwright in respect to a dispute and as a result a scuffle has broken out,' he said, while another neighbour, Richard Johnson told how the street was a common place for disputes.

'It's very scary, especially when there's a lot of old people living here,' he said.