'I heard all the screaming and I just called Triple Zero and said "get the police here now",' Mr Bangle said.
'When it all died down, I came outside and sat there shaking. He's made a mess of them.'
Officers arrived to find one man dead, and a woman in a serious condition. She died from her injuries on the way to hospital.
Mr Bangle told the media outlet how the deceased pair 'crashed' the unit block.
'The [dead] people who were there don't [live] at the place. They crashed the joint,' he said.
Police were seen leading a man away from the crime scene. He was taken to Liverpool Police Station where he is assisting police.
Superintendent Adam Whyte said the attack was not random.
'It appears a male and female have come to the units here in Cartwright in respect to a dispute and as a result a scuffle has broken out,' he said, while another neighbour, Richard Johnson told how the street was a common place for disputes.
'It's very scary, especially when there's a lot of old people living here,' he said.