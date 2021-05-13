The official Sunrise account on Instagram posted footage of the hosts getting vaccinated and it's safe to say that a lot of users didn't like what they saw.
"So can we assume sunrise Won’t have its anchors tomorrow then 😏 or were they just given a placebo." one commenter queried.
"Never has a vaccine or medication been so publicly promoted 24/7. If this shot was the miracle they say it is, it would need no promotion." another added.
"Nothing more than PROPAGANDA" a third user penned.
However, not all commenters were anti-jab, with some applauding the morning show for the demonstration.
"Good on you Nat and Kochie this is the way to get out of this situation and get our lives back to some sort of normality." one user wrote.
"Good on ya guys, im having the 2nd jab in 3 weeks 👏" another applauded the hosts.
"Straightforward procedure. 👍👍" a third observed.