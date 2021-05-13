Sunrise's David Koch and Natalie Barr got jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine live on air this morning, but not everyone is all that happy about it.

On Tuesday morning, Sunrise hosts David "Kochie" Koch and Natalie Barr were vaccinated against COVID-19 live on the morning show.

The presenters were jabbed with the AstraZeneca drug in an attempt to demonstrate how the process works and encourage their viewers to get the vaccination themselves.

Natalie Barr assured viewers that she and Kochie weren't "jumping the queue" and that they were both eligible to receive the jab at the time.

Kochie took a more lighthearted approach, joking about his "guns" being "too hard" to receive the needle.

But not everyone saw the amusing side like Kochie.