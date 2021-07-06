WATCH:Chelsea Handler shows how to make a face mask out of a bra

In the past 18 months one thing has become glaringly clear: We aren’t done with lockdowns and we certainly aren’t done with masks.

Life as we know it has been turned upside down since the COVID pandemic struck early last year.

The less than desirable but entirely necessary face coverings have become a part of life whether we like it or not.

At first, it was safe to say we assumed, or at the very least hoped, they’d be a fleeting accessory we carried with us for a brief period in time.

Unfortunately, however, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon especially when the vaccine rollout has been so badly bungled by the federal government, and face masks aren’t disappearing either.

So, it’s probably time to upgrade your essential accessory for something a little chicer.

We’ve rounded up some of the best reusable masks, below.