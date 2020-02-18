'And a jetski, and you know, best buy myself a little aeroplane so we can jump out of it so we can skydive everywhere.'

Where did that come from? Perplexed, Mishel quizzed him.

'Where are your hobbies? Like, what are your hobbies then? What would you do?' she asked.

'I wanna go for a nice meal. I wanna walk in and say, "yeah, I've got a reservation for me and my wife." That's what I'd like to do.'

And in case she didn't here is the first time through his moans and groans, he insisted, 'I like to order really nice food and a nice glass of wine.'

By this stage, Mish was like the rest of Australia - waiting for the eye of the tantrum.

'Like, for f--k sake. Like, we might as well go to the retirement village. At least they'll have planned activities for us,' she said.

That's when sooky Steve was in full swing. 'I don't wanna talk about this shit anymore,' he said, stomping out.