“I just had this premonition in January that would be the last day of my life this year. I just had this really weird feeling … So much so that I went and got tests and CAT scans. I thought ‘I have to have something wrong with me’ (but) nothing came back.

“I even made a will that year in June before we went on the trip,” he added.

While John feared for his own life, it would be Steve's that tragically ended after stingray pierced his chest while diving off his boat ‘Croc One’ on Batt Reef near Port Douglas.

Eerily, John also revealed that the dad-of-two gave an ominous speech to crew members ahead of filming, with the producer recalling it seemed like a "farewell speech".

“A couple of days before we started the show, he made a little speech to all the crew that were up there catching crocs for his research trip which I joined at the end with our crew to do the deadliest movie. And it was really weird,” he began.

“He was sort of thanking them all for being who they were and for helping him … It was like a ‘finale’ speech... Very weird.

“I had this idea on arriving that something was wrong, but it’s just life, you never know what things are going to do to you,” he added.

John also recalled the heartwrenching moment he called Terri Irwin to deliver the devastating news.

“I can remember that night, I couldn’t sleep,” John said of making the calls.

“I think when you’re, as anyone that will know when they’re in a state of grief grieving and sadness and shock, that you have to do what you have to do,” he added.