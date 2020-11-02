As streaming platforms continue to dominate the home entertainment industry, we're seeing more and more classic shows return as reboots, revivals and spin-offs.

And now, the latest classic TV show to make a comeback is the '90s teen comedy Saved By The Bell, which is set to make its debut on Stan this November.

Based on the original series, which aired between 1989 and 1993, this modern retelling features OG stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, and a new crew of teens making their Bayside High debut.

The throwback series is just one of several TV shows and movies premiering on Stan this November – scroll down to see the full list.