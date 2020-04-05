Stacey Hampton put her pride aside on Sunday night's Married At First Sight finale - and the rest of the cast were gobsmacked!
She apologised to her arch nemesis, Hayley Vernon, after she bullied her for hooking up with her husband Michael Goonan, remembering Stacey was later caught out for a sexcapade with Mikey Pembroke.
After the bodybuilder confessed to Stacey what had happened, the single mum accused Hayley of taking advantage of Michael, who was a known party boy who loved to drink.
After Hayley had left the experiment, she returned for a night out with the girls, where Stacey allegedly called her a sex-worker, among other things.
Stacey
Nine
'I do think I owe Hayley an apology anyway,' she said, while still maintaining that she believed Michael wouldn't cheat on her.
'Like, the way I treated her, whether she wants to accept it or not… she didn’t deserve me for going at her… I guess I was just being a loyal partner. I’m sorry, yep.'
The room was shook!
'I don't really know what the think,' Hayley admitted, shell-shocked, to which Stacey made surprising admission.
'That’s OK. It’s a big deal for me to apologise,' the law graduate said.
Nine