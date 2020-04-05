Stacey Hampton put her pride aside on Sunday night's Married At First Sight finale - and the rest of the cast were gobsmacked!

She apologised to her arch nemesis, Hayley Vernon, after she bullied her for hooking up with her husband Michael Goonan, remembering Stacey was later caught out for a sexcapade with Mikey Pembroke.

MUST WATCH: MAFS' Connie says Stacey's insults to Hayley were too vile to air