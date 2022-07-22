Instagram

Splendour in the Grass is often muddy but this year it’s being taken to a whole new level.

Comparisons to Fyre Festival were inevitable, especially since many festival attendees aren’t impressed with organisers' response to the chaos.

With the grounds flooded and even more wet weather expected, the festival couldn't go ahead with its first day.

In a statement, organisers said they decided to shut down all the main stages on Friday due to the “significant weather system” wreaking havoc just off NSW's east coast.

“In the interest of patron safety and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to err on the side of caution and cancel performances on the main stages today only – Amphitheatre, Mix Up, GW McLeannan and Park(lands) stages," it read.

“Please relax and enjoy what is open. Day patrons are asked not to attend the festival today while we work on repairs."

Organisers assured attendees that "Moshtix will be in contact with the ticket holders affected directly... for further information on refunds" and asked for patience.

“Please be assured that our event team is working very hard to provide the best experience possible under the current circumstances.”

Some festival goers were happy to make light of the situation on social media, joking that the event would become their "villain origin story".

Meanwhile Australia’s favourite nerd Jordan Raskopoulos performed a beautiful parody of September by Earth, Wind and Fire on TikTok.

“Do you remember the wettest festival? It was Splendour,” she sings.

Others pointed out how lucky they were to have water front views.

However some Splendour in the Grass ticket holders are, understandably, very upset.

With limited information about who will be able to get refunds and how, many have turned to social media to voice their frustrations.

Again, the internet being a cold cruel place sympathy is limited.

If you decided going to a festival during a La Niña event while a plague ravages our country isn’t your cup, it sounds like you made the right choice.

However, if you still want to catch the action, national youth broadcaster Triple J will be covering the entire festival from Friday to Sunday.

That means you can catch all the best Splendour in the Grass acts using your trusty wireless, stream the event online, or use the Triple J app.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 has a pretty amazing line up including the Gorillaz, Liam Gallagher, Tim Minchin, PUP and G Flip.

