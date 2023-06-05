Method

1. Heat half the oil in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium to high heat. Add chorizo. Cook, stirring for about 1 to 2 minutes, or until crisp. Remove. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper.

2. Heat remaining oil in same hot pan. Add chicken in two batches. Cook, for about 3 minutes on each side, or until browned. Remove.

3. Add pesto and peppers to pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Return chorizo to pan with crumbled rice and stock. Stir to combine. Top with chicken, pressing it into the rice.

4. Bring to boil. Gently boil, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Top with peas. Gently boil for a further 2 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove.

5. Serve with lemon wedges.

TIP: Chorizo can be replaced with shortcut bacon rashers. We used Coles Basil Pesto Dip, available in a 150g tub from the refrigerator cabinet of the supermarket.