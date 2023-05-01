Method

1. Invert base of a 24cm springform pan (base measuring 23cm). Grease base and side with melted butter.

2. To make filling, heat an oiled, medium, non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft. Transfer to a large bowl. Cool slightly.

3. Squeeze out excess moisture from spinach. Add spinach to onion mixture with remaining ingredients. Mix well.

4 Layer five sheets of pastry together, lightly brushing in between each layer with butter. Lift pastry into prepared pan to line base and two opposite sides. Let excess overhang.

5. Repeat layering with another five pastry sheets and butter, placing pastry into pan at the opposite angle. Spoon in filling. Smooth over top.

6. Layer remaining two sheets pastry together, brushing in between with butter. Fold in half. Place on top of filling. Fold over overhanging filo from around the edge. Brush with remaining butter. Place pan on an oven tray.

7. Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 50 to 55 minutes or until golden and crisp. Remove from oven. Stand in pan for 15 minutes. Remove side. Transfer to a container.

8. Serve pie cut in wedges.

TIP: When working with filo, keep it covered with plastic wrap and a damp tea towel as it can dry out and tear. This recipe can also be served cold.