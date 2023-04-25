Sophie Monk has shocked fans in her latest Instagram post, revealing that she is not only filming a movie but co-starring with none other than 90’s rapper and Ice Ice Baby singer Vanilla Ice.

The 43-year-old who shot to fame as a member of the pop girl group Bardot has starred in a number of other movies, and starred in numerous reality television shows both as a contestant and a host, but her new role is perhaps her most exciting yet!

Titled “Zombie Plane”, it’s not hard to imagine what the premise of the film will be about, but regardless of the plot, we sure are excited to see Sophie bust out her acting chops on the global stage.

WATCH NOW: Sophie Monk speaks with TV Week at the 2022 Logies. Article continues after video.