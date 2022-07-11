Sophie and Josh were married in March. Instagram

Sophie, who was discovered in the noughties on TV’s Popstars, might just be the ultimate Aussie beauty. So she knows a thing or two about opposites attracting since she fell in love with a “total geek”.

“Joshua is really into Xbox and F1 and has the chair with the steering wheel and a massive giant LEGO display at home,” she says. “But I’m a geek now too. Joshua brought out the geek in me!”

Her own love story has made Sophie even more determined to get back on the set for her second season of hosting and playing matchmaker on Beauty and the Geek.

"I’m a geek now too" Sophie happily embraces her nerdy side. New Idea

After all, she knows better than anyone that they really can make the perfect match.

“We want people to find love but don’t put too much pressure on them … Becoming best friends is a beautiful thing too,” Sophie says.

“But this season, there is a lot of romance. The chemistry is there and sparks were really flying right from the start,” she adds proudly.

From her Hollywood role starring alongside Adam Sandler in 2006 hit film Click to her double-platinum album with Bardot, Sophie says that hosting Beauty and the Geek is the career achievement she feels the most satisfied with.

Sophie might be might just be the ultimate Aussie beauty. Instagram

“To watch the beauties and the geeks come together, open themselves up, be vulnerable and go through such an incredible transformation, it’s really moving,” she says.

“I often get a tear in my eye while filming and I’m very proud to be involved.”

It is shaping up to be a busy year for Sophie, who will also be back on screens in a few months as the host of Season 4 of Love Island Australia.

“It’s being shot in Spain, so it will be a pretty tough job this year,” she jokes.

“I often get a tear in my eye while filming and I’m very proud to be involved.” Nine Network

While enjoying the sun-drenched islands, Sophie is hoping that she and Joshua can finally have their honeymoon.

“We are looking around Spain and a few other places in Europe. I’ll decide last minute, because that’s just how I roll,” she explains with a giggle.

Then, her thoughts are turning closer to home, with Sophie revealing she and Joshua are keen to start a family.

“We both want kids,” she says. “We’re working on it!”

WATCH BELOW: Sophie Monk and Joshua Gross celebrate at their engagement party