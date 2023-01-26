Sophie Monk took to Instagram and posted an ‘iconic’ video of herself copying Miley Cyrus in her latest video Flowers. Instagram

In March 2022, Sophie and Joshua tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony, and they invited Stellar Magazine to capture their monumental day.

The bride revealed to the publication, "We always thought we'd elope. So many people said to me, 'I didn't even see my husband on the night; if I had my wedding over, we'd just elope'.

"So we thought, well, why don't we just get married at home? I've seen people get really stressed about their wedding, and ours has been so stress-free.

The couple were the only people who attended their at-home dinner before saying their vows, and Sophie admitted it made sense to them.

"I'm 42, so I feel like (our loved ones) are like, OK, do it your way. We figured if we don't invite one person, then no-one could get upset."